Visit Farragut has partnered with six local restaurants to offer a Made In Tennessee Drink Trail. Each restaurant on the trail will highlight a beer or cocktail with an element from Tennessee.

Restaurants participating and their featured drinks include: Big Kahuna Wings – Tennessee’s Delight; Water Into Wine – Nelson’s Classic Old Fashioned; Sparrow Wine Bar – Ciders and IPAs; Topgolf Knoxville – Blackberry Smash; Season’s – local craft beers; and Cotton Eyed Joe – Blue Margarita.

“The Made in Tennessee Drink Trail will run as long as people participate,” said Hallie Riddle, program coordinator for Visit Farragut. “We just wanted to make a creative way for visitors to experience our unique food and beverage establishments. Residents too can join in on the fun.”

Register on Visit Farragut’s webpage, and prizes will be awarded if you visit five of the six restaurants. Follow along on Visit Farragut socials, Facebook and Instagram. Info: Made in Tennessee Drink Trail.

