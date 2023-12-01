Local garden club decorates John Sevier cabin

Six members of the Chapman Highway Garden Club decorated a tavern cabin for the holidays at Marble Springs, the John Sevier State Historic Site. The club adopted Marble Springs years ago and helps with a pollinator bed, events and holiday decorations annually.

This year the decorations will be featured during the John Sevier Yuletide Tavern event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., said Danielle Sherrell, education and programming coordinator for Marble Springs. Visitors will have opportunity to make Christmas and winter decorations, learn about John Sevier, Tennessee’s first governor, and enjoy hot drinks.

“Visitors will be able to have a glimpse of what Christmas time was like during the 18th century,” she said. “We appreciate Chapman Highway Garden Club helping us, but especially during the holidays, these touches of greenery help make this time more vibrant and magical.”

Members helping with decorating were Jan Brown, Marcia Doyle, Dianne Forry, Nancy Howell, Carol Linger and Dede Wilkerson, all south Knoxville residents.

Information about winter events at Marble Springs here.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardeners.