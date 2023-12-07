Little Jingle

Christopher RobinOur Town Arts

Oil Painting by Robin Moore Rohwer

This tiny frame at an antique store struck a chord with me. Did I hear bells? Did I smell gingerbread? This small, orphaned frame needed a purpose for Christmas. In granting that wish, a jingle bell was painted.

They make a cute couple predestined to jingle all the way. Hold on tightly to the Christmas feeling.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

 

