Linda Sullivan recommends holiday reads

Our Book Whisperer, Linda Sullivan, is moving us into the holiday mood with two fun novels this week. Get on a wait list now that may carry you on into the new year!

The first recommendation is In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren.

If that sounds like an author with two first names, you are correct. Christina Lauren is the combined pen name of long-time writing partners and best friends Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings. The international bestselling coauthor duo writes both young-adult and adult fiction, together producing 19 New York Times bestselling novels.

Linda previews In a Holidaze: “It’s like a ‘Groundhog Day’ time loop holiday romance, Poor Mae! She just wants to be happy. In fact, she asks the universe for help. She gets her wish! After a car crash, Mae wakes up three days in the past, and she repeats the same day until she makes some decisions that will lead to her happiness.”

The second recommendation for this week is Emergency Contact by Lauren Layne, a New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author of more than three dozen romantic comedies.

Linda says of Emergency Contact, “Planes, trains and automobiles plus a bus! What happens when you don’t change your emergency contact after your divorce? If you have an accident, the hospital will call your ex-husband! This is a forced proximity, second chance romance set during the holiday season, and I love those tropes.”

I can’t resist a recommendation from my favorite pooch, Sachi, who as a HABIT dog and literacy pup “read” to students This is Christmas by Tom Booth, a modern holiday classic about a chipmunk who has to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Remember: Knox County Online Library to search for Linda’s recommendations each week.

