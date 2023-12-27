Linda Sullivan gives us romance and drama

Our Book Whisperer, Linda Sullivan, is continuing to give us a heart throbbing, romantic read and a drama filled, challenger that has a romantic twist as well. Our choice: maybe read one, listen to the other.

Linda’s first recommendation, This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens, is Cousens’ debut novel, a New York Times best seller, and has also been adapted into a Rom-Com film of the same title.

Cousens started her career as a television producer in London before becoming a full-time writer and mother of two small children.

Linda says of This Time Next Year, “This is a story about fate and New Year’s Eve. If you’re looking for an easy holiday read, then pick up this one. I liked it enough to stay up late one night and get up when the alarm sounded the next morning to finish it.”

A little clue to the ever-twisting plot: main characters are born on the same day (New Year’s) at the same hospital and then meet on their 30th birthday at a New Year’s party. There is a lot of story line between and after!

Linda’s second recommendation, Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane, is a drama-filled story that spent eight weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list and has been translated into 22 languages.

Linda says, “We repeat what we don’t repair. Lots of drama. Two families from 1970s to present and mental illness: it’s a story of tragedy and forgiveness.”

A little teaser of the story: characters Kate Gleeson and Pete Stanhope have a lifelong friendship so what happens with that friendship? Read to see.

Mary Beth Keane is an American author who has penned four novels since 2009 and says her Irish heritage influences the characters in her novels.

Remember: Knox County Online Library to search for Linda’s recommendations each week.

