Legacy Parks opens Sharp’s Ridge Playspace

Legacy Parks Foundation cut the ribbon to open the Sharp’s Ridge Playspace and Adaptive Trails on Nov. 19, creating the first all-access trail in our region designed specifically to accommodate users with disabilities. The project was funded by a grant from the Trinity Health Foundation.

The new play area and trails are located on 42 acres on the north side of Sharp’s Ridge on land that was donated to the Foundation in 2017 by the Dick family. Features include a new playground, bike skills area and two multi-use trails that connect to the existing city park at the top of the ridge. The play-space was designed by Ross Fowler.

The new trails were purposefully designed to accommodate adaptive mountain bikes and adaptive wheelchairs. The Independence Trail begins at the top of the ridge and winds to the base where it intersects with the North Ridge Loop Trail. The Independence Trail can accommodate the adaptive mountain bikes on a moderately technical trail for riders with experience who want a challenging ride. The North Ridge loop will accommodate both the adaptive wheelchairs and adaptive mountain bike and is designed for new riders or those who want a flatter, easier path.

Legacy Parks purchased two adaptive mountain bikes and two adaptive wheelchairs through a grant from the Siddiqi Foundation. Catalyst Sports will manage rental of the chairs and bikes through F.C. Pedaler. Legacy Parks was awarded a two-phase grant from the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee which funded the research, planning and construction of the play-space. The property on which the trails are located will be donated to the city by Legacy Parks to expand the city park to the north side of the ridge. For more information go here.

Light the Park starts in Farragut on Nov. 24 and runs through Jan. 3. This year’s display expands from Founders Park to the Campbell Station Inn Plaza and the Farragut Community Center. Enjoy three Storybook Trails along with other socially distanced activities from 5:30-10 p.m. Details here or call 865-218-3376

Seven Islands State Birding Park offers Birding with Friends on Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. Free. For more info or to register for the free event go here or call 715-630-6848. A birding guide will lead an early morning hike, identifying by sight and sound some of the 200 species of birds spotted at the park. Terrain is level to rolling. Bring water, field guides, and binoculars.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation