KBA to hold phone clinic for veterans

The Knoxville Bar Association is pleased to announce a phone-in Legal Advice Clinic for Veterans on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 2 p.m. in an effort to serve veterans without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.
The Veterans’ Legal Advice Clinic is a joint project of the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA), KBA/Barristers Access to Justice Committees, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, the University of Tennessee College of Law, Lincoln Memorial University- Duncan School of Law and the local VA office.
Preregistration is required. Contact Legal Aid of East Tennessee at 865-637-0484 and request scheduling of a client intake. Attorneys will make calls to prescreened applicants on Wednesday, June 9, between noon and 2 p.m. You do not have to be Legal-Aid income eligible in order to participate.
This is an advice-only clinic. Attorneys can advise on matters related to:
- Landlord/tenant
- Veterans Benefits
- Bankruptcy
- Criminal defense
- Consumer protection
- Contract disputes
- Estate Planning
- Child support
- Personal injury
- General Legal Issues
Preregister for a clinic spot with Legal Aid of East Tennessee at 865-637-0484.
Information provided by the Knoxville Bar Association.