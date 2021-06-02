KBA to hold phone clinic for veterans

The Knoxville Bar Association is pleased to announce a phone-in Legal Advice Clinic for Veterans on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 2 p.m. in an effort to serve veterans without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

The Veterans’ Legal Advice Clinic is a joint project of the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA), KBA/Barristers Access to Justice Committees, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, the University of Tennessee College of Law, Lincoln Memorial University- Duncan School of Law and the local VA office.

Preregistration is required. Contact Legal Aid of East Tennessee at 865-637-0484 and request scheduling of a client intake. Attorneys will make calls to prescreened applicants on Wednesday, June 9, between noon and 2 p.m. You do not have to be Legal-Aid income eligible in order to participate.

This is an advice-only clinic. Attorneys can advise on matters related to:

Landlord/tenant

Veterans Benefits

Bankruptcy

Criminal defense

Consumer protection

Contract disputes

Estate Planning

Child support

Personal injury

General Legal Issues

Preregister for a clinic spot with Legal Aid of East Tennessee at 865-637-0484.

Information provided by the Knoxville Bar Association.