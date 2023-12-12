Jubran honored by SCHAS

Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service Inc. presented its Knoxville Award to Raja Jubran, chief executive officer of Denark Construction at a luncheon Dec. 7, 2023, at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Mayor Indya Kincannon congratulated Jubran as the 30th annual honoree. “It was a pleasure to gather with many community leaders and celebrate your accomplishments and contributions to our city,” she posted.

She also thanked Lori Tucker, Hallerin Hilton Hill and Frank Rothermel, president of Denark.

Jubran holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee. His business involvement extends to multiple companies, including Strategic Acquisitions Group LLC, a real estate investment company, and Capstone Concepts LLC., a multi-restaurant-operating company including First Watch locations across East Tennessee and Gatti’s locations in Knoxville.

Beyond his business and construction accomplishments, active involvement in serving and improving our community is an important obligation for Jubran.

In 2018, Jubran completed his full term as a member of the Board of Trustees for The University of Tennessee, serving as board vice chair and chair of the executive & compensation committee.

He also serves on the board of directors of FirstBank. Since 2002 until its acquisition in 2017 by FirstBank, Jubran was a board member and chair of the loan committee of Clayton Bank & Trust Inc. He was also a member of the executive committee and the trust committee.

He chaired the board for Knoxville Area Chamber Partnership (2001-03) and served on the boards of Leadership Knoxville (2006-09), Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC) (1996-2000) and the Knoxville Opera Company (1998-99).