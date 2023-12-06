Join Elf scavenger hunt for prizes

Did you know that The Elf on the Shelf is a No. 1 best-selling book, selling more than 10 million copies across the globe? And more importantly, it was written by mother-daughter duo Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell with Aebersold, by the way, being a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Santa is sending a Scout Elf to more than two dozen downtown Knoxville businesses for a magical scavenger hunt, and Saint Nick has granted these special elves permission to remain in Knoxville from Friday, November 24, 2023, to Sunday, January 7, 2024, so if you have elves at home, they are safe from having to travel downtown.

Children of all ages are invited to pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Knoxville Visitors Center to help guide them through the adventure. The first 5,000 participants will receive a holiday stamp to self-stamp their passes. There will be fun, treats and prizes along the way until adopted scout elves return to the North Pole.

Find 20 or more elves and register to win prizes. Happy holiday hunting!

Share your fun photos with #ElvesinKnox!

Information about the scavenger hunt can be found at Elf on Shelf Adventure.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com