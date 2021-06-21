Jeremy Pruitt infractions case may not set a world record

Even if the whispered tale of bonus recruiting cash inside McDonald’s food bags proves true, it is unlikely that the Jeremy Pruitt infractions case will set a record for messy Tennessee violations of NCAA rules.

Sloppy No. 1 is set in stone.

It involved impermissible phone calls, a backyard barbecue, outright lies, Orange Pride on the prowl, self-imposed sanctions, an untimely bump, other recruiting violations, a spectacular termination or three and an assortment of penalties.

No case in the NCAA database has such a collection of moving parts wrapped into one all-encompassing package. Investigators suffered dizzy spells.

This misadventure started in 2009, during the reign of athletics director Mike Hamilton, during Lane Kiffin’s one season (thank goodness) as coach of the football Volunteers.

Kiffin didn’t know a thing about the attractive UT women driving 200 miles into South Carolina just to visit with high school football stars. Whose idea was that? Travel expenses? Did we pay mileage or just gas?

The young women smiled a lot. They carried signs that looked like love letters. They posed for photos. Their official organization of hosts and hostesses, Orange Pride, was good at what it did.

Lane was surprised to learn what all defensive backfield coach Willie Mack Garza did to stimulate recruiting.

Did he really fund unofficial visits? Oh my. You say he told untruths to NCAA enforcement staff? Am I supposed to believe that?

Bruce Pearl and his faithful basketball assistants had trouble with the truth. They had no recollection of inappropriate attendance at an almost-innocent Pearl cookout. Alas, photo proof was in an NCAA briefcase. The cover-up was far worse than the crime.

Absolutely amazing was the “bump” violation committed by Pearl and assistant Tony Jones with a prospect just four days after UT announced the beginning of an intimidating NCAA investigation.

The complicated case lasted into 2012. Eventually, struggling law professors untangled enough. Tennessee was hit with dual probations, one on top of the other. Pearl suffered more serious punishment, loss of job and loss of millions. He got stuck with the could-have-been-deadly three-year show-cause penalty. Garza took a big hit. Both resurfaced.

Basketball assistants were convicted of failure to cooperate and act with honesty and sportsmanship. The university was cited for failure to monitor.

Kiffin almost skated free. His wrist-slap was for not paying attention to what his staff was doing. Most of us thought Lane and UT got off lightly. It probably helped that he, Garza, Edward James Orgeron and others were long gone to Southern Cal.

Hamilton, who didn’t do anything, plus or minus, accepted a golden parachute and resigned to pursue other interests.

When the proceedings were finally over, new athletics director Dave Hart said with a sigh of relief: “We have significantly strengthened our culture of compliance at Tennessee and will continue to do so.”

In truth, Tennessee, through the decades, has had limited conflict with the NCAA. Compared to Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, Ole Miss and Kentucky, the Vols have generally behaved – or not been caught.

In 1986, Tennessee football was spanked lightly for recruiting violations – improper entertainment, lodging and transportation plus erroneous certification of compliance. Tennessee parted ways with two boosters.

In 1991, the charge was improper recruiting contacts and inducements. Assistant coach Jack Sells was fired.

There have been no bowl bans, Final Four refunds or victories erased from coaching records – nothing like what happened at SMU or Memphis or Baylor. The worst Tennessee punishment was defense attorney fees. NCAA cases are expensive.

The university has reported many secondary violations, part of doing business in the fiercely competitive Southeastern Conference and general inability to comprehend the convoluted NCAA rule book. We are talking about coaches making half-decent efforts to grasp legalize.

There have been issues over summer camps. There were accusations that Tee Martin received funds from an alleged UT booster in Mobile. Bernard King’s high school transcript was challenged. There was once a serious charge of academic fraud.

UT investigated. UT explained. Doug Dickey was masterful in reputation protection.

The ongoing investigation has ominous undertones. It might end very badly. Chancellor Donde Plowman and President Randy Boyd sounded as if the violations were awful. After that confession, it may be difficult to reassess and downgrade sins from major to minor.

Sometimes the NCAA seems to appreciate honest admissions and clean sweeps. Sometimes it uses volunteered information against institutions.

Note that Tennessee has no Doug Dickey to manage the fallout. Danny White, Plowman and Boyd are regarded as very intelligent administrators. They also have clean reputations. In the NCAA arena, they are novices.

Could be the NCAA will respond with a wry smile and show mercy. Tennessee football did not cheat very effectively. It didn’t win many games.

