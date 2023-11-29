It’s getting merry at the library!

We’re gearing up for the festivities with visits from Santa and plenty of holiday-themed crafts. If that’s not enough, there are scores of books on the shelves to get you in the spirit (or to give you a nice respite from the holiday rush.) The full calendar of events has book discussions, a bird watching program for book lovers and even some Slime Science.
Santa Visits:
HO! HO! HO! The Jolly Ol’ Elf himself will guide his sleigh to a library near you this holiday season. Bring your wish list and a camera to catch that magical moment. Many thanks to the Friends of the Library who made these Santa visits possible.
- Nov 30 | Corryton | 3:30
- Dec 4 | Howard Pinkston | 10:30
- Dec 4 | Farragut | 1:00
- Dec 5 | Carter | 1:30
- Dec 6 | Powell | 3:30
- Dec 7 | Cedar Bluff | 11:00
- Dec 12 | Burlington | 11:00
- Dec 12 | North Knoxville | 1:00
- Dec 13 | Lawson McGhee | 10:30
- Dec 14 | Karns | 10:30
- Dec 14 | Halls | 1:30
- Dec 18 | Bearden | 11:00
- Dec 18 | Norwood | 3:00
- Dec 20 | Fountain City | 11:00
- Dec 21 | Sequoyah | 10:30
- Dec 21 | South Knoxville | 4:00
Holiday Crafts and Activities:
- Dec 5 | Howard Pinkston | 6:00 | Clay Christmas Tree Ornaments
- Dec 7 | Halls | 5:00 | DIY Arcylic Paint Ornaments
- Dec 9 | Fountain City | 11:00 | Create your own Christmas Card Day
- Dec 12 | Howard Pinkston | 6:00 | Cardboard Gingerbread Houses
- Dec 16 | Lawson McGhee | 11:00 | Holly Dolly Day
- Dec 19 | Halls | 6:00 | Paper Loop Christmas Trees
- Dec 21 | South Knoxville | 4:00 | Holiday Party
Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library