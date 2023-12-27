Winter Festival makes Inskip festive

Inskip Elementary School held the annual Winter Festival on December 18, with a performance by the second- and third-grade students.

The celebration to end the school’s festive month included reindeer games, holiday crafts, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and even a sing-along time with families during the performance!

Principal Megan Blevins said, “December was a festive month at Inskip!! We have five houses that each represent a characteristic of a Lion and every student and staff are randomly placed in a house for the duration of their time at Inskip. The Fortem (blue stands for bravery) House won the tree decorating contest. Each child decorated an ornament for their house tree and we voted on our favorite decorated tree.

“Our Kindness Ambassadors kept our hallways festive by decorating bulletin boards with kind gestures they have experienced this semester.

“Our Angel Tree Committee worked with wonderful community supporters to adopt 340 angels who are all students from our school to receive gifts this year.”

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com