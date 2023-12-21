Here is your card

Consider this your Holiday Christmas card. Red Poinsettias symbolize “Good Cheer and Success,” so there you go.

As a wordy person, I usually write more than that on a Christmas card. With every intention of writing cards and individualized messages, that is not happening once again. I could have made a big dent in my card list during the time it took to paint this, but painting was more fun.

So, this is for you – the tired single parent working hard for your crew with barely a minute to breathe. Be Strong!

For the one left after your special person has exited your life. Be Brave!

You whose friends and family are absorbed and slow to visit, here’s a hug!

And for my friends, old and new – Thank you for being just what I needed, a Christmas Blessing!



