Hardin Valley to light up the valley this Sunday

Hardin Valley is getting in the holiday spirit with the first annual Light Up the Valley Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 3, 5-7 p.m. at the corner of Hardin Valley Road and Award Winning Way, sponsored by the Hardin Valley Business & Community Alliance.

HVBCA will have fun activities for all ages including booths for making ornaments, decorating cookies, face painting, games, holiday music, food trucks, and of course Santa.

There will be the “Tree Lighting” event at 6:30 p.m.

