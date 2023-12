Four stations participated in the great Rural Metro Fire Station decoration contest and with over 1000 ballots cast and 100,000 views on the Rural Metro webpage, the winner is…… HALLS STATION 30!

Halls beat the Powell Station by 32 votes!

The crews at the Halls Station will receive gift cards to Texas Roadhouse!

(photos from Rural Metro webpage)

