Atop Mabry Hill overlooking downtown Knoxville sits a jewel you may not know. The Mabry-Hazen House, built in 1858 and now a museum, houses thousands of artifacts, furniture and intrigue.

This painting is not the more recognized manor house, but the guest cottage sitting adjacent to the main house. I chose to paint the cottage on this visit for the way the colors and sunlight play together. I have painted there several times in the past few months, and each time I come away with new information. The home’s rich history, so masterfully presented by the tour guide, tells of gunfights, war divisions and scandal. A visit to this historic home should be on your list.

Mabry-Hazen House will hold an after-hours, limited ticket event later in August. Check out their website and Facebook page for details, stories and more. Step inside this home and back in time to absorb some local history from this jewel.

