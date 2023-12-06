Graduation Friday for PSCC

Fall and summer graduates of Pellissippi State Community College will receive diplomas at fall commencement, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.

Clarence L. Vaughn III, director of the office of access and community connections at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, will speak. Vaughn, who graduated from a community college before moving on to complete his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, will deliver a message on “defying the odds through perseverance and determination.”

Pellissippi State has 724 graduates. Potential graduates are required to submit a graduation application in order to participate in commencement.

The commencement ceremony will be live streamed on the Pellissippi State YouTube channel to allow family and friends unable to attend in person an opportunity to celebrate with our graduates. Each graduate may bring up to four guests, and the guests must register in advance. Any additional tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For parking, venue and security information, visit I Am an Attendee. For grad or guest tickets, go to our Eventbrite page. Guests in need of accommodations should reach out in advance of the ceremony to accommodations@pstcc.edu or call 865-694-6411 for assistance.