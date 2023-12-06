Gibbs High theater presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Last weekend, It’s a Wonderful Life was presented by Gibbs High School Theater Department. The cast performed shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to get the audience in the holiday spirit. The cast is under the direction of Crystal Braeuner.

Seventeen Gibbs High students brought the story of George Bailey to life with the help of four elementary students. The audience was transported to Bedford Falls, New York, to the years before and just after World War II.

Juniors Jackson Kingsford and Alaric Krohne starred as George Bailey and his wing-seeking angel Clarence Oddbody.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com