German response to local story

When I asked for readers to share stories, I didn’t expect to get one from Germany. Last week, I wrote about Tom Riesing and Marcia Goldenstein. This week I received a very intriguing response to the article from a reader in Germany, Rainer Klöfkorn.

Herr Klöfkorn wrote:

“Hello Susan, I read your article Riesing and Goldenstein: The inspiring journey of extraordinary artists. Thank you for that. Marcia Goldenstein is my great cousin. Her grandmother, my grandfather’s sister, emigrated to the USA. My wife and I visited her in 1981, and she and her husband, Tom, have visited us in Germany a few times. I’m sending you a photo from our 1981 visit with Marcia and Tom and a photo from my wife and me in Paris 2022.

“I work as a journalist for the Bremervörder Zeitung and I love my work very much. I wish you a Merry Christmas and continued success in your work.”

I wanted to share this unique interchange with the readership as well!

