Fountain City ES receives $ for new playground

Fountain City Elementary will get a new playground this year. KCS and the Knox Education Foundation announced last week that Fountain City Elementary will receive all of the remaining funds needed to combine with the $96,000 raised from the two years of PTO fundraising.

The PTO chair said, “We would not be here without the support of our families, community donors, student involvement, staff support and the grit of our PTO. Our Pepcats and this community so deserve this new playground, and it’s actually happening due to the tremendous support system that we have!”

Six other Knox County schools were selected to receive funds from KCS and the Knox Education Foundation as well: Belle Morris, Spring Hill, West Haven, Sarah Moore Greene, Knoxville Adaptive Education Center and Fair Garden Family Center.

