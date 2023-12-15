Food City boosts Love Kitchen, United Way

December is a month of giving for Food City and our various associates.

United Way of Greater Knoxville is a long-time partner of Food City; you probably remember the Food Show we formerly hosted at the Knoxville Convention Center.

This year, I was honored to present a check for $25,000 from Food City as a company donation to United Way. Accepting for United Way was Matt Ryerson, president and chief executive officer.

Representatives from Food City and The Tennessee Valley Fair presented The Love Kitchen with $3,850 in Food City gift cards thanks to proceeds raised during Wade Show’s Love Kitchen Day at the Fair and an additional contribution from Food City.

The Love Kitchen is a true Knoxville story. Twins Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner started the kitchen in 1984 to benefit homeless and hungry neighbors. Read the full story here. Although the twins are gone, the kitchen continues as a blessing to many Knoxvillians.

Pictured above are Scott L. Suchomski, Tennessee Valley Fair, executive director; Betsi James, Food City, special events manager; The Love Kitchen representative; Kristen Bright, foundation coordinator, and Abby Villas, marketing coordinator, for the fair.

Empty Stocking Fund: Food City was thrilled to donate $7,000 in food and money to this local charity which will provide 3,000 boxes of food to hungry families before Christmas. Each basket contains 40 items, enough for a holiday meal plus a week of nutrition for a family of four.

Friends & Pets in Need: Continuing through December 31, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.