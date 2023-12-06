FHS students create Hope for the Homeless fund

Farragut High School senior Vaishnavi Tathineni with two other students, Ananya Suresh and Kinley Nuyen, have spearheaded an initiative to raise money and awareness for the homeless population in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Vaishnavi reminds us, “Homelessness is a growing issue in Knoxville and these individuals face many hardships because of their lack of housing and basic necessities. We want to make a change in Knoxville, so we started Hope for the Homeless.”

As part of the DECA business club, they have created a social media page where they work to educate Knoxville citizens on this growing issue and are raising funds to donate to the Cokesbury Church Fig Tree Foundation which helps provide showers, laundry, computers and meals to those experiencing homelessness. Instragram:Hope for Homeless

In addition to this, they are holding a donation drive at the high school so fellow students can also contribute.

We are covering this story so our readers may consider donating to this cause and helping those who are less fortunate during this holiday season.

These students have linked a GoFundMe: Hope for the Homeless Go Fund Me.

