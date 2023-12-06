Farragut Sings: A Winter Choral Concert will sing in the holidays on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 7 p.m., at First Baptist Concord, 11704 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

Around 300 singers from Farragut Primary, Farragut Intermediate, Farragut Middle and Farragut High will be performing winter/Christmas songs. At the end of the concert, the students will join for a combined piece with all singers, and the night will culminate with a community sing-along!

Mitchell Moore, Farragut High School choral director, says, “Our goal is to provide our community with an exceptional performance while showcasing our talented students at all levels. All of the directors and students are excited to collaborate, so we hope you can join us for this event!”

The free performance will begin at 7 p.m. and should last no more than an hour. Organizers are expecting a capacity crowd of 2,100, so they encourage early arrival.

