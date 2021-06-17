Faith leaders to address gun violence

During a year that is on track to set records for deaths due to gun violence in Knoxville, leaders of area churches are inviting the entire community to come together and begin building on a gospel-based conversation about strategies for healing and hope.

All East Tennesseans are invited to attend or watch the free “Building Bridges” event presented by the C4 Network and hosted by Overcoming Believers Church on Tuesday, June 29, from 7-8:30 p.m. at 211 Harriet Tubman Street.

Local radio and TV host Hallerin Hilton Hill will moderate the panel of influential Christian leaders coming to Knoxville, including Dr. A.R. Bernard, pastor of the Christian Cultural Center Megachurch in Brooklyn, New York, with 37,000+ members; Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King; and best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans, who also co-pastors Nashville Life Church.

“In a climate of political and social unrest that mirrors the 1960s, it is time for voices of reason that seek to move us from blame to solutions. Where does reconciliation and healing begin? With a conversation.”