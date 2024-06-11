Everybody just called him Doctor Bob

Dr. Bob had a real name, but most of us knew him by his television persona. Robert M. Overholt M.D. hosted “The Doctor Bob Show” for 30 years, bringing in guests to offer medical information. Dr. Bob’s four axioms of good living: exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, get a good night’s sleep, and always have laughter in our life.

Dr. Overholt died on June 10, 2024, at age 86. He was Knoxville through and through, graduating from West High School and the University of Tennessee where he played football and was on the swim team. He mentored UT students, especially athletes, over the years while keeping up with his medical practice, community service and, with wife Carol, raising sons who also became doctors, John and Mark Overholt.

He was active at West Hills Baptist Church where his service will be held on Sunday, June 16, at 12:30 p.m. following the regular church service. Please read his obituary here. His contributions to our town are many.