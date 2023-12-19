ETHS presents 28 awards, three local

The East Tennessee Historical Society’s (ETHS) annual Awards of Excellence were presented earlier this year at The Foundry, World’s Fair Park in Knoxville. Since 1982, the Society has annually recognized individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation, promotion, programming and interpretation of the region’s history. Twenty-eight awards were presented this year, three of which were from Knox County.

Jeff Wells was the recipient of a Ramsey Award for Lifetime Achievement. Wells was recognized for the legacy of his inspirational and foundational leadership in historical administration, preservation and interpretation in Tennessee State Parks and beyond.

William E. Hardy was the recipient of the McClung Award for his article “A Perfect Mania:” The Origins of Base Ball in Knoxville, Tennessee. The McClung Award is presented annually to the contributor of the article in the current issue of The Journal of East Tennessee History that is judged to be best.

Wanda Sobieski and the Suffrage Coalition were the recipients of a Community History Leadership Award for the active preservation of the unique and significant Tennessee story around the passage of the nineteenth amendment.

Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education. For nearly 200 years, the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage – recording the events, collecting the artifacts and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.

