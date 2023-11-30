I would never consider myself cosmopolitan, yet I painted this one.

Reading up on how to make this beverage, who would drink it and its popularity, I found vague descriptions. “Cosmo is as tasty as anything. It is strong, fruity, citrusy, not too sweet and very refreshing.”

While I do love adjectives, this sounds like the Miss Congeniality of a cocktail beauty pageant!

As December rolls in, let’s all try to be strong, festive and refreshing, not too sweet and just a bit tart.

Please drink responsibly.

This week is Knoxville’s First Friday Art Walk and the annual Christmas Parade. Stop in to see us as we will be in studio until 9 p.m.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.