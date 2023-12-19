Contest creates cute cards

Hillcrest Healthcare held the 2023 Holiday Art Contest, which Lavonda Cantrell called “truly one of my favorite activities we do each year. It has become a Hillcrest tradition and the perfect way to show off our talented residents and spread joy and cheer.”

Each winner’s art will be featured on their facility’s Christmas cards with the cards being designed, printed and delivered to those who order cards, so they can mail to them to family members, customers and partners.

Congratulation to this year’s winning cards in the gallery below!

