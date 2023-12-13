Construction nears an end at Adrian Burnett

We’re all just fine
Leaders at Adrian Burnett Elementary School in North Knox County wore special T-shirts at the start of school this year. Knox TN Today ran the photo below and this statement:
Hey, this team from Adrian Burnett Elementary School is tough. After all, they have operated in the oldest “temporary building” on earth.
The August 8 report is here:
The front of the school is still under construction with extremely limited parking? We have to continue using the back entrance? Playground installation is delayed? Everything is fine!
Honestly, though, our instructional leadership team is still SO excited for this school year! We’ve got a beautiful building with amazing people.