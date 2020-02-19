Community invited to discuss disparities

Please join us for a Community Conversation on Disparities in Educational Outcomes 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. A presentation and breakout sessions will address: discipline, student supports, school culture and the role of the KCS Ombudsman. Refreshments will be provided.
The event will take place at the Fulton High School auditorium, 2509 N. Broadway.
Beaumont orchestra takes a bow
WBIR recently highlighted Beaumont Magnet Academy teacher Jose Ramos, who won a $7,000 TeacherPreneur grant from the Great Schools Partnership to purchase three cellos and two double basses for the school’s string orchestra. Ramos is pursuing additional grants to fully furnish five school ensembles.
Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes this blog, Hall Pass, for the KCS website.