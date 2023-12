The Powell Lions Club Christmas Parade stayed on schedule, but the PBPA-sponsored afternoon event at Powell Station Park was delayed by weather. Laura Bailey, PBPA event chair, and her committee are optimists.

They’ve rescheduled the event called Cocoa and Caroling in the Park for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Powell Station Park.

The event is free, a gift from the business association to the kids of Powell.