Cocktails at the Emporium to honor Irena Linn

Dancers Studio’s Silver Dancer Gala will honor Irena Linn. Hear her story here.

Tickets are $75 for Cocktails at the Emporium, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event will include performances by Ignite! Dance Powered by Dancers Studio, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, plus the world premiere of the Irena Linn documentary.

A live auction will feature never before seen artwork by local artist Beauford Delaney; works by Joseph Delaney and Dr. Dorothy Floyd; and various experiential packages, baskets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dancersstudioknox.com or in person at Dancers Studio, 4216 Sutherland Avenue. Info: cheri@dancersstudioknox.com or 865-584-9636.