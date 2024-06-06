Cocktails at the Emporium to honor Irena Linn

Jay FitzOur Town Arts

Irena Linn gives dance instructions

Dancers Studio’s Silver Dancer Gala will honor Irena Linn. Hear her story here.

Tickets are $75 for Cocktails at the Emporium, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event will include performances by Ignite! Dance Powered by Dancers Studio, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, plus the world premiere of the Irena Linn documentary.

A live auction will feature never before seen artwork by local artist Beauford Delaney; works by Joseph Delaney and Dr. Dorothy Floyd; and various experiential packages, baskets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dancersstudioknox.com or in person at Dancers Studio, 4216 Sutherland Avenue. Info: cheri@dancersstudioknox.com or 865-584-9636.

 

