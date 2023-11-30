Clear and cold in the Smokies

We experienced our coldest weather of the autumn 2023 season this week. A front brought temperatures into the negative degrees at the highest elevations of the Smokies.

What also occurred with the frigid temps was the extinguished threat of numerous forest fires in the area, making the air crisp and clear throughout the region.

The fresh air quality provided an opportunity to view the mountains to a clear horizon. The photo depicts the low angle sun setting in the pristine wilderness – a vantage point earned and remembered always.

