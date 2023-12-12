Clayton Holiday Concert this weekend

The 37th annual Clayton Holiday Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra runs Friday-Sunday, Dec. 15-17, with four showtimes at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

The Olde English Christmas includes special guests: Webb School Madrigal Singers, Knoxville Choral Society, Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir and GO! Contemporary Dance Works. Join Aram Demirjian and the KSO for your favorite sounds of the season. Here’s a taste of the KSO Youth Choir.

Ticket info here.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com