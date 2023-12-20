Christmas Cartoons and Characters coming Friday

Come see Christmas Cartoons and Characters on Friday, December 22, 2023, from noon-2 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre for holiday cartoons and an open house with some of your favorite PBS characters both on the screen and in person!

There will be fun holiday crafts and coloring stations and the Theatre will be open to the public for self-guided tours except for the stage and dressing room areas.

This PBS Cartoon Event is free and open to the public, so stop by while you are doing your holiday shopping!

