The Holly Days open mic is a tradition of the Knoxville Writers Guild, but this year we’re including a celebration of 30 years of KWG! We’ll provide the snacks and libations, and members provide the readings. The open mic will feature both poetry and prose by some of the most popular and esteemed members of KWG.

The event will take place Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Emporium on Gay St. It is a free event, but we are asking attendees to register at knoxvillewritersguild.org/ events/celebration-and-open- mic.

Celebrate the holiday season with great words and celebrate 30 years of serving the writers in our community through the Knoxville Writers Guild.

Submitted by Rhea Carmon on behalf of the Knoxville Writers Guild.