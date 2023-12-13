Cattywampus partners with UT School of Art

Cattywampus’s annual Parade & Street Party will be on Sunday, May 19, as the culmination of the Community Art Course, a collaboration of Cattywampus Puppet Council and the University of Tennessee’s School of Art, and enrollment starts now!

This unique educational opportunity is funded by the Community University Research Collaboration Initiative (CURCI), a grant program offered through the UTK Sociology Department.

“The 499 Community Art course represents a partnership between academia and community art,” said Rachel Milford, executive & artistic director of Cattywampus Puppet Council. “We’re eager to bring this immersive educational experience to UT students, blending theoretical learning with hands-on community engagement.”

This innovative Community Art course is set to commence in the Spring 2024 semester with students working alongside youth at one of 10 community partner sites. The curriculum is designed to spark a transformative dialogue among students, community members and artists.

“This course aims to teach students how to apply the principles of art in real-world settings to affect positive change,” explained Jason Brown, associate professor at the UT School of Art, who will be co-leading the course. “It’s about promoting equity and social justice through the arts and reimagining the role of education in fostering community connections.”

This pioneering project will be documented through photography, videography and interviews, ensuring that the lessons and experiences can be widely shared. For more information on the 499 Community Art course and enrollment details, please visit 499 Community Art Course UTK .

You can also contact Rachel Milford at 865-300-3736 or cattywampuspuppetcouncil@gmail.com.

