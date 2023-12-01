Carter High, Yoakley get new principals

Brad Corum has been appointed director of academies effective October 2023.

Corum has considerable experience in administration with Knox County Schools, having served as principal at Carter High, Karns High and Karns Middle schools, as well as assistant principal at Karns, Powell and West Valley middle schools.

The 865 Academies is a new vocational-track program in eight high schools. Others are expected to launch next year.

Corum joined Knox County Schools in 1997 as a teacher at Karns High. He holds a degree in history from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in education administration from Lincoln Memorial University.

Steve Killian replaced Corum at Carter High School, effective November 2023. Killian taught at Bearden Middle and Clinton Jr. High before teaching at Central High in 1988, where he worked for 12 years.

He began his career in administration in 2000, when he was named assistant principal at Halls High School. In 2007, he became assistant principal of West High School, and in 2018, he was named an assistant principal at Farragut High School, where he currently serves.

Killian holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in secondary education from LMU.

Dr. Sofia Roth has been appointed principal of Richard Yoakley School effective November 2023.

She joined Knox County Schools in 2002 as a teacher at Carter High School. She began teaching at Fulton High in 2008 and later became an assistant administrator. She was named assistant principal of Vine Middle School in 2016 and is currently an assistant principal at Fulton High. She also serves as principal of the Night Alternative School, a position she has held since 2008.

Dr. Roth holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, a master’s degree in ESL/FL secondary education, and an educational specialist degree, all from the University of Tennessee, as well as a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

