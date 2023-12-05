Candlelight Christmas at Mabry-Hazen House

Boost your holiday spirit with a Victorian Christmas tour on December 9-10, 5-8 p.m. at Mabry-Hazen House, 1711 Dandridge Avenue in Knoxville.

Tours will be offered to groups of 15 every 30 minutes while seeing the historic house lit by candlelight and decorated in a festive mix of historic and modern styles by the docents of the museum.

Guests will celebrate the season learning about the advent of the Victorian Christmas in all its glory, joining in classic Victorian parlor games, and shopping local vendors for gifts for family and friends.

The real treat of the tour, in my opinion, is the Mabry-Hazen House’s holiday exhibit titled “Holiday Greetings: A Century of Christmas Cards.” Nearly 100 years of holiday cards addressed to the Hazen family will be on display for visitors to learn about this sentimental holiday tradition. Reproductions of Christmas cards from the collection will be available for sale.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth (ages 6-17), and free for members and children 5 and younger.

Tickets can be reserved at Tickets for Candlelight Christmas.

Info: 865-522-8661 or www.mabryhazen.com

