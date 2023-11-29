Breakfast with the Grinch on December 9

Join the Grinch for a delightful breakfast on Saturday, December 9, 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike in Knoxville.

Breakfast includes green pancakes, sausage and cowboy potatoes made by 2 Coaches Catering and homemade Coffee Cake from Marie’s Cottage Cakery.

A $20 ticket includes breakfast, face painting, Grinchy crafts, a snowball fight and, of course, time with our very own Grinch.

Tickets for this amazing time of fun are sold online at Breakfast with the Grinch or call Lavonda Cantrell at 423-737-3659.

Tickets are not sold at the door, so hurry before it’s too late!!

