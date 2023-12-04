Ben DeVore gets top job at Thompson Cancer Survival Center

Covenant Health has announced Ben DeVore as the president and chief administrative officer of Thompson Cancer Survival Center. He has served in the role in an interim capacity since Aug. 1, 2023.

As the chief administrative officer, DeVore is responsible for the strategic direction and oversight of Covenant Health’s cancer program under the Thompson Cancer name. Prior to his new role, DeVore served as vice president of operations for Thompson Cancer Survival Center for more than two years. He oversaw clinical operations of Covenant Health’s oncology service line, including radiation oncology, medical oncology, the Thompson Comprehensive Breast Center, and PET imaging services.

With eight locations across East Tennessee, Thompson Cancer Survival Center provides comprehensive cancer treatment options including immunotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, proton therapy and clinical trials.

Thompson also offers extensive patient support services such as nurse navigation, nutrition and genetic counseling. Covenant Health’s oncology service line was recently listed as one of 100 Hospitals or Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs, by Becker’s Hospital Review, which notes Covenant Health and Thompson Cancer as a top U.S. cancer care provider.

“Ben has a deep understanding of oncology services and brings a servant-minded and collaborative approach to leading the team,” said Jon-David Deeson, executive vice president of physician enterprise and ambulatory services for Covenant Health.

“Ben established himself as a trusted teammate during his tenure as an operations leader at Thompson. His interim CAO role further validated this trust, especially among the physicians, Thompson leadership and other senior leadership at Covenant Health.”

DeVore said: “Excellent cancer care requires seamless collaboration among highly complex specialties. Thompson Cancer has the advantage of being a part of the most comprehensive, integrated health system in our region.

“We want Thompson to be a place that is renowned for not only the innovative diagnostics and treatments we provide, but also the focus we place on each patient’s unique goals and personal circumstances; because that’s what we promise, to keep patients at the center of everything we do.”

DeVore developed a deep personal appreciation for the complexity of cancer care because his father worked as a medical oncologist.

“The Thompson senior leadership team has over 200 combined years’ experience in oncology and many of our staff members have been serving patients at Thompson for well over 20 years. The expertise, heart and passion of the Thompson team is our secret weapon.”

Prior to Thompson Cancer Survival Center, DeVore worked at Provision Healthcare where he held various leadership roles over nine years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in business, both from the University of Tennessee.

Covenant Health provided information and quotes for this story.