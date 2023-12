Whoa! Beaumont Magnet Academy is featured in a special Sesame Street episode! Amanda Taylor, the amazing theatre teacher, applied for this opportunity last year and now her hard work and enthusiasm are providing this experience for some of the students at Beaumont.

The episode is now available to stream on HBO MAX: search Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com