Amherst Elementary gathers toys for ETCH

Ethan Parsley attended Amherst Elementary School from kindergarten through fifth grade. He is described as a leader at the school and a child who was thoughtful, considerate and kind-hearted. He thought of others before himself and had a very giving spirit.

Ethan fought his cancer battle bravely and courageously for 12 months. He thought of his legacy and how he wanted to help other children, even when he was gravely ill. Ethan’s dream was to help other childhood cancer patients and to help spread awareness for childhood cancer research.

It is time for Amherst Elementary School’s annual Ethan Parsley Memorial Toy Drive. The toys that are collected will be donated to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where Ethan was a cancer patient and received care.

The school will be collecting new, unopened toys from now through December 19. Info: 865-560-7001.

Thank you for your generosity and help.

