Lotts class wins gingergbread competition

Gingerbread houses are a delightful tradition during the holiday season and one my grands love to challenge each other with each year at Thanksgiving family get-togethers.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees held its own competition as well and A.L. Lotts recognized a winner!

Merrill Hughes’s fifth grade class won “Best Elementary Gingerbread House” at the Fantasy of Trees competition.

Congratulations to all involved!

