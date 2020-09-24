Peninsula’s art show goes virtual; 2,000 pieces, more time

Artsclamation!, the annual fine art sale that supports behavioral health care services at Peninsula, is going virtual. This fundraiser increases awareness of mental health issues in East Tennessee. Since 2002, the annual art sale has raised almost $1 million to support critical programs and care for patients and families served by Peninsula, a division of Parkwest Medical Center.

Traditionally held as an in-person, two-day event in late October, Artsclamation! 2020 will host a secure, online store at Artsclamation.bigcommerce.com from Oct. 23 to Nov. 30 where shoppers can view and purchase art from the convenience of their smart phone, tablet or computer. More than 2,000 original works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, as well as jewelry, glasswork and sculpture are available from 46 professional artists and Peninsula client artists. Other items for sale include calendars, posters and prints featuring participating artists’ work.

In its online format, the fine art sale is extended, which will allow more time for patrons to browse and select special gifts for the holiday shopping season. Event staff will coordinate pick-up of artwork from the event’s climate-controlled warehouse and delivery to patrons, ensuring the artwork arrives in pristine condition. No-contact delivery options are also available.

“This decision to go virtual was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our artists, donors and community during this challenging time,” said Patrick Birmingham, Covenant Health’s vice president of philanthropy and government relations. “We have designed a plan that still allows art patrons to experience the uniqueness of Artsclamation! while remaining safe from close indoor contact.”

Featured Artist Sarah Pollock

Sarah Pollock, a former color stylist for Walt Disney Feature Animation who now works as a professional artist in East Tennessee, is Artsclamation!’s 2020 featured artist. She uses oil paints to create landscapes and cityscapes that reflect her journey throughout the country, and often works outdoors to capture the beautiful landscapes around her home. Pollock’s featured piece for Artsclamation! 2020 is titled “Autumn Blaze” and portrays the Middle Prong of the Little River in the Great Smoky Mountains at the turn of fall. All proceeds from the sale of this featured piece will go directly to Peninsula.

Supporting Mental Health

One in four people in East Tennessee suffers from a mental health illness. However, there is a significant gap in funding for programs to serve these individuals. Artsclamation! is Peninsula’s only fundraiser and helps to fill that gap. Proceeds in past years have funded garden courtyards for adult patients, vans for transporting clients in outpatient programs, play areas for hospitalized children, therapeutic games and activity supplies.

Elizabeth Clary, BSN, RN, MHA, vice president of behavioral health for Peninsula, noted how the community’s support of this year’s virtual art sale will help Peninsula meet a public health need which has become even more critical because of the impact of COVID-19.

“Peninsula relies heavily on proceeds from Artsclamation!,” she says. “We are committed to being good stewards of every dollar that is spent to provide care and treatment for those who need us. Funds from this event assist Peninsula with therapeutic spaces and activities for our patients that would otherwise not be available.”

Info: PeninsulaBehavioralHealth.org/Artsclamation.

Content provided by public relations department of Covenant Health.