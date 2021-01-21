First Presbyterian: Witness to history

Founded in 1792, downtown Knoxville’s First Presbyterian Church is the oldest established church in Knoxville. The original church land was donated by James White, Knoxville’s founder. The church website offers an interesting read on Knoxville establishment and the Civil War occupation of their property.

I placed my camera on the sidewalk to emphasize the stature of the building and its massive columns. The balanced symmetry of the handrails, columns and up to the corners of the building strengthens the image, drawing your eyes to the peak of the building. The texture of the clouds added some drama to this scene.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.