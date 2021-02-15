Winter weather alert

TDOT is preparing for travel impacts from an approaching winter weather system that could bring ice and heavy snow to large portions of the state, especially in middle and west Tennessee. TDOT urges drivers to be alert to changing weather conditions, and based on information from the National Weather Service, is urging drivers to avoid travel between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Crews have been applying salt-brine pre-treatment to TDOT-owned roads throughout the state and treating freezing fog issues throughout the weekend. Once the storm begins, TDOT will be operating trucks 24 hours a day throughout the event. Get up-to-the-minute traffic tips here.

Age drops to 65+ for Covid vaccine in these East Tennessee counties: Greene, Washington, Hancock, Hawkins, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi. Farragut Mayor Ron Williams says, “If you don’t mind driving or have any issues placing a name on the waiting list, please let me know and I will be glad to help.”

Knox County Board of Health has extended the occupancy limits and early closure for restaurant and bars for two weeks (until March 4) and extended the limit on social gatherings, also until March 4. Both items passed 7-1 with Mayor Glenn Jacobs voting no.

Click here to get a globe with little green lights. Click on a green light and get a radio station. This is way cool.

Fountain City Art Center is hosting a workshop on alcohol inks from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The center is located on Hotel Avenue in Fountain City Park. Go here for information or phone 865-357-2787.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery has cancelled the annual meeting with the community in 2021 because of the risk of the COVID-19 virus. If anyone has questions or concerns about the cemetery, call 865-660-6949.