Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?

Laura Bailey stopped selling real estate on Saturday to introduce her two-week-old goat Hamilton to neighbors at the Powell Station Celebration. Hamilton’s mom died, so Laura is bottle-feeding the kid.

TVA is asking the public to review and provide input on a Draft Environmental Assessment for the Fiscal Year 2021 Transmission System Vegetation Management. A draft is here. TVA prefers Alternative B. What do you think?

Knox County Board of Health will meet 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, electronically via Zoom. The meeting will be available on Comcast channel 12 or online here.

Overdose report was released by Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen on Monday. The report is available here.

TN small businesses may be eligible for a business relief program payment, says Gov. Bill Lee. Check the new digital eligibility tool. “The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an enormous strain on Tennessee’s small businesses, and we’re hopeful these relief payments will help alleviate that burden as businesses get back on their feet,” said Lee. More than 40,000 small business owners across 60 different industries qualify for the Tennessee Business Relief Program. Eligible businesses have until Sept. 25, 2020, to confirm their information with the Department of Revenue in order to receive a relief payment between $2,500 and $30,000 in no-cost funds from the state.