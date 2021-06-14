Western Heights meeting is Wednesday

Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation is seeking input for improvements to the Western Heights community and surrounding Beaumont neighborhood. All interested persons are invited to a meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Western Heights Boys & Girls Club gym, 1417 W. Oldham Ave.

Established in 1939, Western Heights is KCDC’s largest affordable housing development at 440 units. The site is located just off Keith and Western avenues in Northwest Knoxville.

KCDC’s Transforming Western is a 15-month planning process for the future of Western Heights housing, neighborhood and people. The process engages residents and stakeholders and will culminate in KCDC applying in November for a $30 million U.S. HUD Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to fund the transformation of the neighborhood, according to a press statement.

The planning process began in February with Western Heights residents at virtual meetings, which were made safely possible by tablets provided by KCDC. In March, KCDC began meeting with 15 stakeholder groups to gather input from the broader community on a variety of topic areas, such as economic development, education, faith, health, neighborhoods, safety, supportive services and transportation.

Resident, stakeholder and community input will be combined and presented at another open house in late summer or early fall. People who cannot attend the June 16 open house may learn about the planning process and complete an online survey here.

KCDC’s Transforming Western planning partners include the city of Knoxville, Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC), BarberMcMurry Architects and Urban Design Associates.