Watson, utility leader, dies

A familiar figure in Farragut and Powell has passed away. Wayne William Watson, 70, of Farragut, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Mr. Watson was the chief financial officer of First Utility District when he retired after more than 30 years of service. He tinkered with graphs to show trends in utility costs and revenue. First Utility District excels in transparency, thanks to Wayne Watson’s efforts.

He attended First Baptist Church of Concord. After graduating from Powell High School, he served for four years in the United States Army. He then graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee.

Wayne is preceded in death by parents, Charles William Watson and Margaret Rhodes Watson, of Powell, and sister, Carol Watson Stefek. He is survived by his wife, Darla Burrage Watson; daughter, Jessica Watson; and son, Matthew Watson. There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends at the First Baptist Concord Chapel, at 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 23. Additional obituary information here.